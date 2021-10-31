This secluded cottage in County Wexford could make the perfect holiday home or retreat with the right refurbishments.

Located near the town of Enniscorthy, the charming two-story detached cottage is on the market for just €150,000 ($173,000).

The property has fallen into disrepair and is in need of some TLC but would make the perfect summer retreat once completed.

Read more Authentic thatched cottage and old village cinema up for grabs in Galway

The house sits on a large 0.6-acre site and is surrounded by apple trees and woodland, sheltering it from view and offering total privacy.

The cottage oozes charm and history but is in need of extensive renovation, especially on the ground floor.

It is perfect for anyone who is looking for a remote holiday location or for anyone looking for a new project.

It is located just over 2km from the bustling town of Enniscorthy, which boasts plenty of shops, bars, and restaurants.

There are also several local attractions to keep you entertained over the summer,

The house is roughly 18km away from the beautiful white sands of Curracloe Beach, while it is also closely situated to the site of the 1798 rebellion at Vinegar Hill.

The National 1798 Rebellion Centre is well worth a visit, while the Fr. Murphy Centre in nearby Boolavogue, which chronicles the role of Fr. John Murphy in the famous rebellion, is also an illuminating experience.

Read more This luxurious Galway manor is the Irish vacation rental of your dreams

The cottage, listed by Sherry Fitzgerald O'Leary Kinsella, is just a half-hour drive from Wexford Town and a 40-minute drive from Rosslare Harbour, which offers ferry crossing to Britain and France.

It is also located just 3km from the M11 motorway to Dublin, which is less than 90 minutes away.

For more information about the secluded cottage, see here.