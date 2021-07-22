Ever dreamed of opening a guesthouse in Ireland? This Victorian building in West Cork has the potential to be turned into something magical.

Originally a Victorian School House, this property was converted and extended to an 18-room nursing home which operated successfully until 2010. The property would be suitable for a wide range of uses such as a hostel or a guesthouse.

Measuring c. 5000 sqft, the property consists of 18 private bedrooms, private living accommodation overhead, a large kitchen, several shower rooms/bathrooms, and a number of reception rooms.

Described as being built to a high standard, the property is in excellent condition throughout with fire alarms and central heating. Each bedroom is fitted with a wash hand basin and a tv point.

It is in an excellent location with direct access to the Wild Atlantic Way route. It is 3.5 miles west of Skibbereen and adjacent to the coastline at Roaring Water Bay. The acre of land is laid out mainly on a lawn with mature trees, shrubs, and hedging.

The asking price for the house is €350,000/ $412,555.