Irish businessman and former Teneo CEO Declan Kelly has sold his Hamptons mansion and his luxurious Tribeca apartment for a combined $18.5 million.

Kelly, who resigned as Teneo CEO at the end of June after admitting to allegations of misconduct at a Global Citizen fundraiser, has sold his East Hampton mansion for an eye-catching $10 million and his Tribeca apartment for $8.5 million.

Both properties were sold in May, according to real estate listings, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Kelly previously landed himself on the Long Island society pages for the gatherings that he held at his Hamptons mansion, which features 7,038 sq ft of living space, a chef's kitchen, a paneled library, a wine cellar, pub, and billiard room.

The stunning six-bedroom mansion also boasts six full bathrooms, six half-bathrooms, a heated pool, a pool house, a gym, and a home office.

Kelly owned the house for more than a decade with his Russian wife Julia but had been renting the property for more than $100,000 a month as recently as last year.

The mansion, located at 67 Huntting Lane, East Hampton, sits on a tree-lined lane and is just a short distance from the upmarket main street of East Hampton Village.

Meanwhile, Kelly sold his luxurious New York City residency on North Moore Street in Tribeca for a staggering $8.5 million.

Kelly had listed the property as his primary residency and had knocked down the walls between apartments 7c and 7d at 27 North Moore Street to create a huge living space comprising almost 4,000 sq ft.

The three-bedroom apartment features five bathrooms, a built-in bar with two refrigerators, a state-of-the-art sound system, and massive closets.

The apartment additionally boasts an "open bespoke kitchen", "barrel-vaulted ceilings", and a "large floating island with three-inch-thick white glass countertops".

The North Moore Street building also boasts a 24-hour doorman, full-time porters, and a roof deck with panoramic views over Lower Manhattan.

Kelly and his wife own at least one other apartment at 27 North Moore Street, while they also own a two-bedroom property on Broadway close to City Hall.

Kelly stepped down as Teneo CEO at the end of June after admitting to allegations of misconduct at the Global Citizen "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" fundraising event on May 2 in Los Angeles.

"At a large cocktail party that evening [ May 2 ] attended by dozens of people including Global Citizen board members and guests, Mr. Kelly became inebriated and behaved inappropriately towards some women and men at the event," a spokesperson told the Financial Times.

The spokesperson said that Kelly "deeply regretted his actions" and has apologized to those affected.

He has also lost his board position at Global Citizen as a result of the allegations.