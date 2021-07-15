This stone cottage for sale in County Clare dating back to the early 1800s is like taking a step back in time.

The three-bedroom stone-built farmhouse, located outside Ennistymon in County Clare, is on the market for €275.000 ($326,000).

The property was renovated to a high standard in 2003 and now boasts a number of modern conveniences while still retaining the traditional character of the house.

The large kitchen, for example, features stainless steel-fitted units, granite worktops, a dual fuel Rangemaster cooker, and a fridge freezer.

Meanwhile, the cottage's living room boasts a wood-burning stove, while the property's bathroom contains a walk-in shower and a Victorian roll-top bath.

The single-story farmhouse also features a home gym and underfloor heating throughout.

With white-washed stone walls and wooden doors and staircases, the house retains much of its charm and character, allowing people who cross the threshold to feel as though they have stepped into a different era.

The master bedroom also gives the impression of stepping back in time with a large old-fashioned four-poster bed and wooden furniture.

The master bedroom is bright and airy thanks to its white-washed walls and large and plentiful windows, while the cottage's attic has been converted into a small bedroom.

Listed by real estate agent Anthony Campbell, the property sits on a one-acre site and would make an ideal summer home thanks to its prime location.

The house is just a 15-minute drive from the seaside resort town of Lahinch and its famous golf course and surfing beach, while it is just a 40-minute drive from Shannon Airport.

The house offers a great base for anyone looking to explore Ireland's west coast and is located just one hour from Galway and 50 minutes from Limerick.