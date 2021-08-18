A Victorian mansion in West Cork knowns as Coolgreine is now for sale and could be someone's dream home.

Coolgreine, located in the leafy suburb of Rushbrooke on Great Island near Cobh, County Cork, is listed as a protected structure and was developed in the 1860s by the Midleton and Smith-Barry Estates.

The impressive Victorian house stands in its own mature secluded grounds and commanding a magnificent position overlooking Cork Harbour.

The redbrick under the slate house is believed to date from 1890 and is believed to have been built for the British Admiralty, then based at nearby Haulbowline Island.

Coolgreine is light and airy with large windows and high ceilings, though it does require renovation to modernize the space.

The accommodation includes the entrance lobby, entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility, six bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A boathouse is located to the corner of the property at the water’s edge overlooking the harbour with a slipway and swing mooring. There is excellent potential here to convert the building to a number of uses.

There is easy access to both Cork city, via road and rail, as well as Cork International Airport and Ferry Port. Rushbrooke railway station and the cross harbour ferry to Monkstown are close by together.

There are many leisure facilities nearby with Rushbrooke Tennis & Croquet Club also within walking distance. Several golf courses at Cobh, Monkstown, Fota, and Cork golf clubs are all within 15 minutes whilst sailing clubs are located at Whitepoint.

The property is listed by Michael H Daniels & Co. and is available for €875,000/ $1,025,027. Click here to find out more.