An expertly restored 19th-century manor house in County Wexford is on the market for €1,500,000 ($1.75 million).

Located on a sprawling 5.5-acre estate outside the Wexford town of Ferns, Charlesfort House dates back to 1839 and commands spectacular views of the nearby rolling hills and countryside.

The four-bedroom, 4,821 sq ft house was accidentally destroyed in a daytime fire in 1977 and acquired as a ruin by its current owners in 2004, who then expertly restored the property to its former glory a year later.

The estate consists of the main house, two guesthouses, and a large 4,058 sq ft workshop, while the five-acre grounds consist of multiple paddocks, enchanting gardens, and a sweeping tree-lined avenue that approaches the main property.

Inside, Charlesfort House is the perfect blend of modernity and tradition, offering plenty of period features and modern appliances.

The house's reception living room is like taking a step back in time with its antique marble open fireplace and wide panel solid oak floors, while its kitchen is a perfect example of modern design, with a tasteful kitchen island and a host of modern appliances.

The house is approached by seven cut-granite steps leading to a spectacular hallway with tiled marble flooring and an eye-catching marble-cut mosaic feature, while the property's impressive formal dining room would be perfect for any special occasion with its antique furniture and solid fuel stove.

Upstairs, the house's four bedrooms are bright and airy thanks to their light-colored walls and large windows.

Each bedroom offers plenty of space and is decorated with antique furniture, giving inhabitants the feeling that they are living in a different time.

The house, which is listed by Kehoe Property, also features a wine cellar, a butler's pantry, a stone courtyard, and a shower room, while it also features a marble-tiled bathroom and guest bathroom.

The house is situated just a 15-minute from the historic town of Enniscorthy and a short drive from several nearby beaches.

Meanwhile, the Europort at Rosslare Harbour is less than an hour away, while Dublin Airport is just over an hour's drive away.

