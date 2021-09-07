The best places to live in Ireland have been chosen by the Irish public using criteria such as natural amenities, a welcome for outsiders, and cost of living to decide.
This summer 2,400 remembers of the public nominated 470 locations in Ireland to be judged as part of the Irish Times Best Place to Live in Ireland 2021 competition. The long list of the top 20 cities, suburbs, towns, and villages to live in Ireland has been revealed.
Each location was judged on criteria including natural amenities; buildings; community initiatives and spirit; the presence of clubs, societies, and activities; good local services; diversity; a welcome for outsiders; transport links; employment opportunities; the price of property and housing supply; cost of living; digital links for distance working; safety and security.
Read more
Here are the Irish Times Best Place to Live in Ireland 2021 top twenty:
Cities
Derry City
Galway City
Waterford City
Suburbs
Cabra, Dublin 7
Malahide, County Dublin
21
Blackrock, County Louth
Bray, County Wicklow
Read more
Carrick-on-Shannon, County Leitrim
Celbridge, County Kildare
Clonakilty, County Cork
Enniskillen, County Fermanagh
Gorey, County Wexford
Killarney, County Kerry
Monaghan Town, County Monaghan
Rostrevor, County Down
Tullamore, County Offaly
Abbeyleix, County Laois
Ballinakill, County Laois
Clonbur, County Galway
Glaslough, County Monaghan
Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.
Comments