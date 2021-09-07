The best places to live in Ireland have been chosen by the Irish public using criteria such as natural amenities, a welcome for outsiders, and cost of living to decide.

This summer 2,400 remembers of the public nominated 470 locations in Ireland to be judged as part of the Irish Times Best Place to Live in Ireland 2021 competition. The long list of the top 20 cities, suburbs, towns, and villages to live in Ireland has been revealed.

Each location was judged on criteria including natural amenities; buildings; community initiatives and spirit; the presence of clubs, societies, and activities; good local services; diversity; a welcome for outsiders; transport links; employment opportunities; the price of property and housing supply; cost of living; digital links for distance working; safety and security.

Here are the Irish Times Best Place to Live in Ireland 2021 top twenty:

Cities

Derry City

Galway City

Waterford City

Suburbs

Cabra, Dublin 7

Malahide, County Dublin

Blackrock, County Louth

Bray, County Wicklow

Carrick-on-Shannon, County Leitrim

Celbridge, County Kildare

Clonakilty, County Cork

Enniskillen, County Fermanagh

Gorey, County Wexford

Killarney, County Kerry

Monaghan Town, County Monaghan

Rostrevor, County Down

Tullamore, County Offaly

Abbeyleix, County Laois

Ballinakill, County Laois

Clonbur, County Galway

Glaslough, County Monaghan

