Let's toast to all the happy couples this weekend with some words of kindness and a great Irish wedding blessing!

Wise old words from Ireland abound, and Irish blessings and sayings for weddings are no exception. Some are heartwarming and tender, some are funny and charming, but all sincerely express wishes of love and happiness for the lucky couple.

Today I give you a world of Irish marriage wishes at your fingertips. Or better still, a world of Irish wedding blessings on the tip of your tongue, so you can rhyme them off at will, as you wish the happy grooms and brides the very best for their future lives together.

Some of these sayings crossed the Atlantic many years ago, and have become more widely quoted in America than in modern Ireland. But I hope these blessings and sayings will keep Irish eyes smiling and laughing during any wedding celebration, wherever the festivities may be.

You may be in search of an Irish marriage prayer, an Irish wedding toast, or inspiration for creating your own personal Irish wedding vow.

Or you may be the father or mother of the bride-to-be, in need of a little help as you prepare a heartwarming and meaningful wedding speech. Or you may simply wish to honor your Irish heritage during a special wedding celebration.

Whatever you search for, I hope this selection of old Irish wisdom, prayers, blessings, and toasts will be helpful as you plan the Big Day. And so, without further ado, here’s a selection of my favorite Irish wedding blessings, some being slight variations of the same blessing.

“May the raindrops fall lightly on your brow May the soft winds freshen your spirit May the sunshine brighten your heart May the burdens of the day rest lightly upon you And may God enfold you in the mantle of His love.”

“May you have love that never ends, lots of money, and lots of friends. Health be yours, whatever you do, and may God send many blessings to you!”

“May the sun shine, all day long, everything go right, and nothing wrong. May those you love bring love back to you, and may all the wishes you wish come true!

“May you always walk in sunshine. May you never want for more. May Irish angels rest their wings Right beside your door.”

“May your troubles be less, And your blessings be more. And nothing but happiness, Come through your door.”

“With the first light of sun- Bless you. When the long day is done- Bless you. In your smiles and your tears- Bless you. Through each day of your years- Bless you.”

“May you both live as long as you want, And never want as long as you live.”

“May you enjoy the four greatest blessings: Honest work to occupy you. A hearty appetite to sustain you. A good woman to love you. And a wink from the God above.”

~ Irish Words of Encouragement for the Groom

“May the embers from the open hearth warm your hands, May the sun’s rays from the Irish sky warm your face, May the children’s bright smiles warm your heart, May the everlasting love I give you warm your soul.”

~ Irish Wedding Vow

“May the blessings of light be upon you, Light without and light within. And in all your comings and goings, May you ever have a kindly greeting From them you meet along the road.”

“Be you rich or poor, quick or slow, May you know nothing but happiness From this day forward. And, may the joys of today Be those of tomorrow.”

“May you be poor in misfortune, rich in blessings, slow to make enemies, quick to make friends. But rich or poor, quick or slow, may you know nothing but happiness from this day forward.” “Bless you and yours, As well as the cottage you live in. May the roof overhead be well thatched And those inside be well matched.”

“May God be with you and bless you May you see your children’s children May you be poor in misfortunes and rich in blessings May you know nothing but happiness from this day forward.”



“By the power that Christ brought from heaven, mayst thou love me. As the sun follows its course, mayst thou follow me. As light to the eye, as bread to the hungry, as joy to the heart, May thy presence be with me, Oh one that I love, `til death comes to part us asunder.”

“May there be a generation of children On the children of your children.”

“May your mornings bring joy and your evenings bring peace. May your troubles grow few as your blessings increase. May the saddest day of your future Be no worse than the happiest day of your past. May your hands be forever clasped in friendship And your hearts joined forever in love. Your lives are very special, God has touched you in many ways. May his blessings rest upon you And fill all your coming days.”

“We swear by peace and love to stand Heart to heart and hand to hand. Hark, O Spirit, and hear us now, Confirming this our Sacred Vow.”

~ The Druid’s Prayer

“May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, The rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand. May the road rise to meet you May the wind be always at your back May the warm rays of sun fall upon your home And may the hand of a friend always be near. May green be the grass you walk on, May blue be the skies above you, May pure be the joys that surround you, May true be the hearts that love you."

