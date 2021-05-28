A breathtaking Georgian property known as Stone Hall near Glandore village, West Cork is for sale for €3 million.

Originally built c. 1760, Stone Hall was completely renovated and extended in the early 1990s. This imposing house, along with The Rectory and Seamark, forms a group of three distinct houses sharing similar design traits such as the advanced end bays.

Stone Hall commands an unrivaled elevated position overlooking the harbor with breath-taking southerly views to Adam & Eve islands, the coastline, and the ocean.

The house is in excellent condition throughout having undergone comprehensive restoration. The home combines the charm of a Georgian property with all the convenience of modern living and great care was taken to enhance and retain its period features.

Stone Hall measures approx. 5,000 sq. ft (465 sq m) offers bright and airy accommodation of generous proportions. Behind the large front door, there is a beautifully proportioned entrance hall with stone-flagged flooring. The drawing room and dining room both have polished oak timber flooring, attractive marble chimney pieces.

At the western end, there is a warm and homely family day room with an open-hearth fireplace, wood-burning stove, and impressive windows. At the eastern end, there is a self-contained guest apartment including a living room, kitchenette, bedroom, and shower room.

Hidden to the rear of the house lies an enchanting tiered garden with a beautiful curved wall encasing it. The walled garden is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it also retains its original and very valuable function: to raise the temperature of the garden and provide a more protective environment for the plants within. The remainder of the grounds is laid out in woodland.

The area of Glandore is acclaimed as one of the most scenic villages in Ireland and enjoys an easy-going cosmopolitan atmosphere, with residents drawn from around the globe. Overall, an ideal location for someone looking for a peaceful pace of life.

Charles McCarthy Estate Agents is advertising the property and the asking price is a staggering €3,800,000.