The Waterfall Lodge could be the perfect place for your Irish escape in County Cork.

Irish cottages are by and large as charming as they come - but this one beside a waterfall in West Cork takes charming to a whole new level.

Boasting “the perfect combination of modern comforts and old-world charm,” The Waterfall Lodge in Bantry, Gearhies, West Cork could be where you can make all your Irish dreams come true.

For sale through REA Celtic Properties, this one-bedroom cottage has been “sensitively and practically restored” and has an asking price of €325,000.

That price includes an outbuilding which the realtors note could be converted into additional accommodation that could be potentially rented, making for a great return on investment.

Situated on the “stunningly beautiful” Sheepshead Peninsula, The Waterfall Lodge takes its name from the waterfall that bounds one side of the property:

Realtors say the Lodge is an “ideal ‘get away from it all’ haven of relaxation,” and judging by the pictures, we’d have to agree!

The property is nearby to The Sheepshead Walk, where you can enjoy a leisurely stroll or horse ride amidst the beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way.

The Lodge is less than a 10-minute drive to the heart of Bantry and less than an hour and a half drive to Cork Airport.

As if the stunning scenery wasn’t enough to entice you, Bantry was voted this year to be the best-kept town in all of Ireland.

Originally published in 2019. Updated in 2021.