A two-story traditional Irish stone cottage for sale in the heart of the Clare Lakelands is a ready-made summer home.

Located in the heart of the East Clare Lakelands, Glendree Cottage sits on 0.75 acres of land and is on the market for €260,000 ($317,000).

The three-bedroom property already serves as a self-catering holiday home and would be absolutely perfect for anyone looking to acquire a summer escape in the southwest of Ireland.

The house is ideally situated in an area known for fishing and traditional music and is within a short distance of 15 local lakes that boast a plentiful supply of pike, bream, perch, and other fish.

The cottage is located between the villages of Tulla and Feakle, meaning that several pubs with bar food and traditional Irish music are close by.

Meanwhile, the bustling Clare town of Ennis is just a 20-minute drive away.

The cottage is perfect for walking holidays and would be an ideal summer home for anyone interested in fishing, kayaking, bird-watching.

Inside, Glendree Cottage offers plenty of space and comfort. The cottage's three bedrooms are bright, airy, and spacious, while the comfortable living room features an assortment of squashy furniture placed around a large stone fireplace.

The house also features oil central heating and a fully-fitted kitchen, while it additionally boasts a 3.5-acre parcel of land located roughly 2.5 miles from the cottage. The land is situated at a crossroads and is suitable to hold some animals or for horticulture.

Click here to find out more about the stunning property, which is listed by Dorothy Minogue-Landers.