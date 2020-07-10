This restored 18th-century Irish cottage in County Tipperary is an absolute delight.

Situated near Thurles, the traditional thatched cottage is the perfect blend of tradition and modern comforts.

The three-bedroom dwelling boasts a beautiful exterior that calls to Ireland's ancient past but, inside, it is a different story with modern appliances, modern renovations, and even underfloor heating.

Named River View Cottage, the dwelling is on the market for €330,000 ($373,000).

The cottage's living area is tastefully decorated with squashy couches scattered around a modern stove to warm you in the colder months of the year, while its kitchen is fully-equipped with appliances, including a modern fridge-freezer and a cooker.

Both kitchen and living area are bright and airy thanks to their whitewashed walls and bright, hardwood floors and the cottage's dining area is similarly spacious and pleasant.

The dwelling's three bedrooms are all comfortable and bright, while the master bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom.

One bedroom located at the rear of the property includes glass double doors opening onto an outdoor patio. The floor-to-ceiling glass doors offer access to a relaxing garden area while simultaneously allowing copious amounts of light into the bedroom, making it bright and airy.

The cottage's large garden additionally offers plenty of space for young children to play or for garden parties, while there is a safari breeze house - a type of outdoor hut perfect for outdoor meals - located at the back of the garden.

The garden also contains a private courtyard.

River View Cottage gets its name from its uninterrupted views of the nearby River Suir, but that's not the only view that the cottage offers.

Situated in the heart of Holycross Village, the cottage also offers stunning views of the historic Cistercian Abbey.

The historic Tipperary town of Thurles, where the GAA was founded, is also just a 10-minute drive away.

