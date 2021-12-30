An unfinished cottage on an island off the coast of Connemara could become the perfect summer home or island retreat.

Located on the scenic Mason Island, the unfinished cottage is on the market for €140,000 and represents an excellent opportunity for anybody looking to relocate to an unspoiled island on Ireland's west coast.

Although unfinished, the cottage boasts weatherproof walls, new windows, and a newly-installed roof. However, it needs a lot of work internally before it will be finished.

The cottage is situated on a 0.11-hectare site and is located just a stone's throw from the beach, offering prospective buyers the opportunity to retire to the seaside.

The unfinished interior also offers prospective buyers to put their stamp on the new property.

The island can be reached by boat from Mace Pier in Carna, Connemara, while the cottage is just a short walk from the island's pier.

The island grants new meaning to the word "remote" and offers an ideal retreat for anyone looking to escape to the countryside, with watersports and bird-watching on offer.

According to the latest census figures, there are no permanent residents on Mason Island, with the last permanent residents leaving the island in the 1950s.

Some abandoned properties remain on the island, while there are also some holiday homes available to rent.

The island, which is half a mile wide and almost a mile long, is also home to some early Christian relics.

The cottage is listed by Matt O'Sullivan Auctioneers and can be viewed by appointment only. To find out more, click here.