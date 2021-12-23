The charming "Curlew Cottage" in the sunny South East of Ireland is a dream holiday escape and is currently on the market for sale!

Curlew Cottage is a three-bedroom/two-bathroom thatched cottage in the village of Kilmore Quay in County Wexford.

The eye-catching reed roof was fully re-done at the end of 2019 by a Master Thatcher and an extension has been added to the back and side of the property, as well as a front porch.

The home is set on easy-maintenance grounds with an enclosed yard for private parking, patio and lawn area, this beautiful cottage oozes character and has been lovingly refurbished.

Inside Curlew Cottage, notable features in the sitting room include semi-solid oak flooring, an electric stove, and an original beam feature.

While the study room has built-in shelving and a custom-made oak and glass staircase with an understairs storage cabinet.

The kitchen has recently been remodeled and French doors in the kitchen lead out to the private rear patio/yard area.

The cottage is described as being located in one of the most sought after areas on the South East coastline, in the center of the beautiful bustling fishing village of Kilmore Quay with its popular Marina, pubs and restaurants, wonderful sandy beaches and breathtaking coastal walks along the Burrow walking trail.

The property is listed by Brian Wallace Auctioneers for an asking price of €350,000/ $396,462.