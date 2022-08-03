There's a unique opportunity to acquire a landmark property in the heart of one of South Dublin's most popular coastal suburbs, but it won't be cheap!

The Battery is an iconic Georgian military building steeped in history in Sandycove, Dublin and was built circa 1800 in preparation to defend against Napoleon's French Fleet.

At this time there were 74 towers built around Ireland, mainly concentrated in the south and east, and many such as the tower at Sandycove were attached to a battery or fort.

According to The Irish Times, the property has been in the same ownership since 1995, bought from the State at a sealed bid for just under £2,000, but now it is on the market for €3 million. High granite walls hug the perimeter, granting complete privacy, while still retaining panoramic views of Dun Laoghaire Pier, Howth, the Forty Foot, and beyond.

To the front, there is off-street parking and a pathway leads up to the front door from the pedestrian gate. On entering the house, you are welcomed by a living/dining room, off which there is a dual aspect drawing room with a conservatory.

Off the living/dining room, there is a hallway where there are three bedrooms, one of which has a mezzanine level and an en suite shower room. The main bathroom is in the original vaulted, Napoleonic-era gunpowder room. Finally, there is a functional galley style kitchen/breakfast room and off this there is a second dining or family room, completing the internal accommodation.

The Battery is surrounded by many other buildings of architectural interest including the James Joyce Tower and Geragh, the iconic Michael Scott home. The property is also located within an architectural conservation area and the wall itself, an essential element of the coastline’s architectural heritage, is a protected structure listed in the Record of Monuments and Places.

The Battery is listed by Lisney Sotheby's International Realty for an asking price of €3,000,000. You can find out more information here.