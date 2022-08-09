This 19th-century property on the market in County Donegal oozes character and charm.

Located in the townland of Carrowtrasna, Whitehill House has remained largely unchanged over the past 200 years due to its protected status and is on the market for €175,000 ($178,000).

The three-bedroom property boasts many of its original features, including sash windows and shutters, stone slab flooring, hairpin gates, original fireplaces, and cobble flooring to the outer sheds, leaving the house feeling as though it has been frozen in time.

The late Georgian residence dates back to the 1820s and was primarily used as a residence and farm for the Marshal family.

The house is in need of extensive interior renovations but would represent an ideal countryside retreat or summer home when completed.

It sits on a beautiful 0.96-acre site and boasts beautiful views of the nearby Lough Akibben, while the Derryveagh mountains form a backdrop to the northwest.

The internal layout of the property is formal for the era it was built in, with a dining room and drawing room set on either side of an entrance hallway.

The kitchen and scullery are located in a single-story extension to the rear of the property, while a staircase and storeroom are also located at the back of the house.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms located around a central hallway.

A number of out sheds and barns remain on the site, with some previously used to store grain and feed.

The property is listed by DNG Boyce Gallagher. For more information, click here.