An 18th-century boutique hotel in County Cork has gone on the market for €7 million ($7.11 million).

Located outside Mallow in Cork, Longueville House is set on a stunning 300-acre private setting and boasts 18 bedrooms.

The early Georgian house was built around 1720 and enlarged at the turn of the century. It was extended once again in 1862 when a beautiful Victorian Turner Conservatory was added.

Read more Abandoned 1700s Waterford mansion to be restored as five-star hotel

The house is set on a stunning private estate, offering fishing on the River Blackwater and its own brandy distillery.

The property also includes a number of attractive cut-stone outbuildings and offers magnificent views extending to the distant Mount Hillary.

The main house extends over 23,933 sq ft and features six principal reception rooms and 18 principal bedroom suites.

The main house also boasts open fires, strong broadband WiFi connectivity,room-controlled central heating, and large windows that provide superb natural light, making it an incredibly comfortable place to stay.

There are a further four lodges that augment guest accommodation at the property.

Together, the main house and the four lodges amount to a total of 30,794 sq ft, with two of the cottages presenting in good condition and a further two in need of restoration.

There are a number of walking trails and old Bridle Ways located within the sprawling 300-acre estate, while a 1.1-mile-long riverbank walk offers an excellent area to fish for salmon and brown trout.

An extensive apple orchard on the grounds supplies apple's to the estate's cider brewery and brandy distillery, while an impressive park in front of the house boasts mature stands of oak planted in 1815 to replicate Wellington's famous victory over Napoleon Bonaparte at the Battle of Waterloo.

Read more Irish Bayou castle for sale in New Orleans

Longueville House has also been available as a private rental venue since it reopened following Covid-19 closures and there are a myriad of options available to any potential buyers.

The property is a five-minute drive from the bustling market town of Mallow and a 35-minute drive from Cork City.

Cork Airport is a 45-minute drive, while Shannon and Dublin Airport are a 75-minute drive and a two-and-a-half-hour drive respectively.

Longueville House is listed by Lisney Sotheby's International Realty Leeson Street. To find out more, click here.