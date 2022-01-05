A late Georgian property that sits with views of Lough Akibben in County Donegal has come on the market and even comes with government grants for refurbishment.

"Whitehill House" in the village of Churchill in County Donegal dates back to the early 19th Century with the layout remaining largely unchanged due to its listed and protected status.

Many of the original features are still in place such as the sash windows and shutters, stone slab flooring, hairpin gates, lime render finish, original fireplaces and cobble flooring to the out sheds.

The property dates back to circa the 1820s was primarily used as a residence and farm for the Marshal family and is noted as being of regional importance in Donegal.

Due to "Whitehill House" being a protected structure, grants and funding are in place for property revival, making it an incredible opportunity for someone looking to take on a project and create their very own home in Ireland.

The residence has views of Lough Akibben and is set back against a plantation of trees and the Derryveagh Mountains forming as a backdrop to the northwest.

The internal layout is formal for the era with a dining room and drawing room at ground floor level, set on either side of the entrance hallway and staircase with a storeroom to rear.

The kitchen and scullery are located in a single-story extension to the rear with servant sleeping quarters located within part of the extension roof space, accessed via a ladder from the kitchen.

Three bedrooms are located on the first floor, around the central stairway and landing. An outside toilet is still in place. There are multiple vernacular-style out sheds and barns in place on-site, some previously utilized for the threshing and storage of grain and feed.

The property is listed by DNG Boyce Gallagher for an asking price of €175,000/ $197,788. You can find out more information here.

Check out this video of "Whitehill House" in County Donegal: