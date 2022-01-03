This restored Irish cottage for sale in County Wexford dating back to the early 1700s has the perfect blend of old-world charm and modern comforts.

Lilac Cottage, in Ballymitty, County Wexford, is on the market for €430,000 ($490,000) and offers peace, tranquility, and tradition.

The three-bedroom cottage sits on 0.6 acres of well-maintained and landscaped grounds, including fruit trees, a large pond, and an enclosed vegetable garden.

The grounds also feature a greenhouse/relaxation room, two garden sheds, a double garage, and a custom treehouse.

Inside, the 2,040 sq ft property offers the perfect country retreat, offering a comfortable and spacious interior ideal for remote working or family holidays.

The cottage is bright and airy thanks to its white walls and large windows, while it features a window into the past with an old Victorian-style kitchen that includes an original bread oven and a glass spy hole.

The cottage also includes a renovated main kitchen with modern appliances and is surrounded by windows on all sides, offering panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

One bedroom boasts french windows opening out onto a private terrace in addition to a fireplace complete with a solid fuel stove.

Two further bedrooms located upstairs offer plenty of light and space, while the cottage's living room boasts underfloor heating, a high vaulted ceiling with custom-made solid wood beams, a solid fuel stove, and french windows leading to a rear decking area overlooking the garden pond.

The property, listed by Brian Wallace Auctioneers, is located within minutes of Wellingtonbridge, a small village boasting pubs, restaurants, cafes, and shops.

Meanwhile, Wexford Town is just a 15-minute drive away, while Rosslare Europort is less than 40 minutes away by car.

