Pops of color, all mod-cons - this idyllic cottage in County Mayo is literally picture perfect marrying Irish history with modern comfort.

Just a 15-minute drive outside the town of Ballina, this two-bedroom thatched cottage in the townland of Knockanillaun, is on the market for $289,975 (€285,000).

This 92-square-meter home with outhouses sells itself but the listing on MyHome hammers home the point: "Imagine waking up in this charming traditional thatched cottage."

This owner-occupied this house had been "sympathetically" refurbished. It's described as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a unique piece of Irish heritage in a breath-taking part of the country."

Located just 7.5km (4.6 miles) from Ballina town center and "all its amenities including the Famous River Moy". Ballina has a population of over 10k. The town is located north County Mayo, in the west of Ireland. It lies at the mouth of the River Moy near Killala Bay, in the Moy valley, with the Ox Mountains to the east and the Nephin Beg Mountains to the west.

The home includes a spacious sitting room with stove to back boiler, kitchen, mudroom, two bedrooms and family bathroom.

The listing calls on buyers who wish for "a secure, private lifestyle".

It adds that "house hunters with a yearning for the countryside, and a piece of Irish tradition will love this picture-perfect, period cottage, which has been meticulously restored into a highly desirable modern home, oozing with both elegance and charm and in turn-key condition.

"Spectacular style home combining warmth, elegance and comfort with a great location and an outstanding range of added extras."

