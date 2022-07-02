This charming traditional stone cottage in rural County Mayo is on the market for just €59,000 ($61,500).

Located in the townland of Meelickmore outside Claremorris, the cottage is in need of extensive renovation but represents the perfect restoration project.

Boasting white-washed walls and a red galvanized roof, the cottage oozes character and tradition and sits on a tranquil site three miles from the growing town of Claremorris.

Read more The magic of Ireland’s thatched cottages

The cottage features three rooms, including a large open-plan living room at its center and two bedrooms at either end.

The living room boasts a large open fireplace with a "working" crane that allows pots and pans to be lowered into the fire for cooking.

The living room also boasts an old-fashioned "hag" adjacent to the fireplace. A hag was a little add-on to a house that was used as an extra place to sleep. In this case, the hag is probably the warmest place to sleep in the house due to its close proximity to the fire.

The smaller of the cottage's two bedrooms was used as a study by the former owners of the property, while the largest bedroom also boasts a fireplace.

The house, which does not currently boast a toilet or a septic tank, is in need of complete remodeling before it is fit to live in, but it would make a perfect holiday home or countryside retreat once it is finished.

A grove of 450 ash, birch, and alder trees has been planted at the site in recent years, offering privacy and a diverse ecosystem.

Read more Galway's Claddagh Cottage lets you experience Irish life 100 years ago

Meanwhile, the popular Meelickmore National School is located just 800 meters away, making the property suitable for young families.

The property is listed by Sherry FitzGerald Hanley. To find out more, click here.