This property on the most southwestern tip of Ireland has gone on the market and the views from the house are breathtaking.

Set in the heart of Crookhaven village, Journey's End is the name of the traditional seaside cottage that could soon be someone's forever home.

The c 1,700 sq ft semi-detached house, with bright sunroom off the main dining room, has old-world features, some exposed stone walls, stone flagged floors, patio, and paths, and has direct access to the foreshore just on the western side of the generally sheltered Crookhaven pier.

The three-bedroom and two-bathroom property is steps away from Crookhaven - with pubs, restaurants, and shops. Plus beautiful and sandy beaches are a stroll or short car ride away.

The charm and integrity of the original cottage if maintained and mixed with the bright & spacious feel of the later built extension.

The back of the house opens out into a large dining area and conservatory with sweeping views across the harbor, pier, and village. There is a large patio area looking out to sea and a large garden offers endless possibilities,

The property has been a private home for the past few decades but was once run as a high-end quirky restaurant by its previous owners, referred to locally as "Ina and Peter's."

According to the Irish Examiner, Ina produced some of West Cork’s best food and seafood specialties from a small galley kitchen, with 30 to 40 diners on busy summer nights, and with sing-songs often lasting into the next day.

The guest list of former diners at this Crookhaven, West Cork home ranged from former Taoiseach Charles Haughey and President Mary Robinson.

The property is listed by West Cork Property LTD and is available for €850,000/ $1,003,977. Click here to find out more.