A Famine-era cottage for sale in County Galway could be yours for just €145,000 ($170,000).

The three-bedroom thatched cottage, located in Tynagh outside Loughrea, dates back to the 1850s and retains many of the original features and character of the era.

The house's exterior has been expertly maintained and remains in excellent condition, while it boasts a newly thatched roof completed two years ago.

The cottage is a listed Heritage building and features a one-acre field and a road frontage of 80 meters.

An adjacent building that once served as Tynagh's cinema in the 1950s and '60s is also included in the sale. The building still retains the seating, stage, and screen of the old cinema.

The cottage's interior has not changed significantly over the years and is in need of renovation.

The property's ground floor consists of an entrance porch leading to a sitting room and kitchen, while a bathroom, storeroom, and ground floor bedroom are located off the kitchen.

Meanwhile, two further bedrooms are located upstairs.

The cottage is located in a pleasant village in the heart of rural Ireland and offers substantial opportunities for development.

Tynagh Village, meanwhile, is located just 15km from Loughrea Town and 55km from Galway City.

The property, therefore, would form the perfect base for holidays on the west of Ireland seeing as it is located just over an hour from scenic Connemara and Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way.

The property is listed by Morrisseys Auctioneers and is available for €145,000. Click here to find out more.