This detached two-bedroom cottage in County Louth is only a short drive away from Carlingford Lough.

Located on a c. 0.58-acre site, the accommodation is comprised of an entrance hall, living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, and family bathroom. With some love and care, this property could easily be renovated into a modern home for someone very lucky!

The home is being advertised by Property Partners Laurence Gunne and is described as "an opportunity for an ideal family home on a spacious site suitable for an extension. This cottage also has the benefit of a graveled driveway and store to the rear."

The cottage comes with wooden floors, fitted wardrobes, and an open fireplace with a backburner.

There's easy access to the Dublin/Belfast M1 Motorway, which gives you the option to go exploring at your ease and the home is also a ten-minute drive to Carlingford Lough.

The Irish sea inlet forms part of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Historically the lough was called 'Cuan Snámh-Aighneach,' which translates to 'Swimming Harbour of Aighneach.'

The asking price for the cottage is €180,000/ $220,000