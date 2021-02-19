We don't know what we love more, the gorgeous stonework on this pier cottage in West Donegal or the wonderful job its owners have done with the interiors... either way we're in love.

What could be better than an Irish cottage by the sea? A stone cottage, on a pier, in the coolest place on earth, with the most peaceful and wonderfully bright interiors! The dream!

If we're going to dream of Irish holiday homes we might as well dream big and this 1830 stone-built cottage on Bunbeg Harbour, in West Donegal, has it all The one-bed, one-bath, 37.2 meters-squared home is on the market for $261k (€220k).

According to the estate agents the house "has been lovingly maintained, upgraded and cared for by its current owners and enjoys a picture-perfect outlook overlooking the harbour, Clady River and Loughlin Island."

The house is made up of a kitchen/dining room, storage in the attic, open fireplace, the bathroom, bedroom, and loft space. The house also comes with a beautiful, easy to maintain the garden, including English roses, a large palm tree and a couple of apple trees, along with herbs and other plants.

The area of Bunbeg Harbour date back to the late 1830s. It was developed by Lord George Hill, during the Penal Times, in order to encourage fishing by the local "fearless boatmen". Within a decade Bunbeg was a thriving harbour. Today Bunbeg remains busy, growing oysters in the bay and wild salmon in the River Clady.

Fishing trips run from Bunbeg to the famous Tory Island. Along the trip, you'll pass three Spanish Armada Galleon shipwrecks. You can also venture out into the Atlantic from the three slipways in the harbor.

Bunbeg is a picturesque Gaeltacht area within reach of beaches, lakes, the Errigal and Muckish Mountains. There is also golf available at Magheragallon, Cruit Island and Dunfanaghy. Also despite being in a wonderfully picturesque and rural setting Bunbeg is just a 50-minute drive from the main town of Donegal, Letterkenny.

Of course, last but not least, and like you needed another reason to fall in love with this property, Donegal was voted the coolest place in the world by the National Geographic! Seriously, this place will keep us dreaming for the week.

What do you think? We just love this. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.