Traditional Irish cottage for sale in County Kilkenny has become our new retirement-home dream.

We at IrishCentral headquarters feel in love with this property back in 2018, when it was on the market for $173k. Now it's back on the market for $234.1k (€200k) and we're still in love!

Some may dream of living in an Irish castle or of an expansive farmhouse in the Irish countryside with more rooms then you need but give us this adorable cozy little home any day of the week.

On the market for $234.1k (€200k), “The Thatched Cottage” in Mooncoin, County Kilkenny, is everything we’d want when it comes to downsizing and enjoying having just everything you really need.

From the adorable living room made for two, to the ensuite bedroom just off the kitchen, imagine spending a lazy Sunday morning sitting at this kitchen table by the stove with a great mug of tea, chunk of Irish soda bread, and the paper. Heaven!

With a second bedroom space in the attic, for those who may be looking for a bit more space, there is room to extend to the land at the back of the cottage but we think it’s pretty perfect as it is.

The listing reads: “The property is over 200 years old and located in the village center close to all amenities. There is room for expansion in the mature spacious garden to front.”

You can read more about the thatched cottage at the full listing here.

