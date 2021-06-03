This charming traditional thatched cottage in Galway is for sale and it's making us want to escape to the countryside.

The three-bedroom/ one-bathroom home is being advertised by Gerry Mullin Auctioneers and is described as having "modern conveniences with original character throughout."

Located on 0.74 acres the cottage is within walking distance to Lough Corrib, a ten minutes drive to Headford town, and a 6 km drive to Galway city.

The ground floor of the accommodation has a spacious living room with a wood-burning stove. The kitchen/dining room is fully equipped and includes a traditional dresser and a Belfast sink, while the bathroom comes with an electric shower.

Upstairs over the living room is a large mezzanine with fitted bookshelves, which has enough space for a double bed or study.

The property also comes with an external utility room with a stone worktop, sink, washing machine, dryer, and toilet. There is also a large out building/work area fitted with electricity that was renovated and re-landscaped in 2016.

Beside the cottage is the ruin of a stone building which adds to the overall Irish charm of the place.

The asking price for the cottage is €195,000.