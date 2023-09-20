This property in Co Longford brings together modern living and old Ireland charm and is on the market ready for immediate occupation.

The three-bedroom / two-bathroom cottage is located in the countryside of Kilglass in Co Longford and features a newly fitted roof, detached garage, fuel shed, and mature gardens with flower beds and patio area. The spacious site also offers an opportunity to extend the property.

The accommodation consists of a tiled entrance hall with a timber ceiling leading to the impressively fitted kitchen with ample storage and an iconic Belfast sink. The living room includes a laminated floor and a solid-fuel stove.

A hallway also leads to the three bedrooms, one with a laminate floor, two with solid timber floors, and built-in wardrobes. A fully tiled shower room and family bathroom with a three-piece suite and timber ceiling complete the home.

The detached shed comes with power points and a modern detached laundry room with fitted units, sink, wall, and floor tiling.

The cottage is nestled within Ireland's Hidden Heartlands among the tranquil stretch of the midlands, boasting unique cultural experiences. The property is close to the village of Legan ("An Liagán" in the Irish language meaning "the standing stone"), with schools and shops nearby. Ballymahon, Ballynacarrigy, and Mullingar are also a short drive away. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate what this house has to offer.

The three-bedroom cottage in Kilglass, Lenamore, Legan, Co Longford is listed with Sherry FitzGerald estate agency for an asking price of €190,000/ $203,051. You can find out more information here.