This ancient stone cottage on a charming piece of land in County Tipperary offers a rare opportunity to own an authentic traditional Irish cottage.

Situated on an elevated site with breathtaking views of North Tipperary, the cottage measures 485 sq ft and is on the market for €180,000 ($190,000).

The property is located on a two-acre parcel of land and boasts a long driveway leading up to the old-style country cottage and a number of stone out-buildings oozing in character.

The cottage itself has fallen into disrepair and will take extensive renovations before it can be lived in again, but it represents an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in undertaking a home makeover project.

Full planning permission for a three-bedroom bungalow measuring 1,580 sq ft was recently granted for the site. The permission has since elapsed but should not prove too difficult to re-acquire.

The property is located just one mile off the main Nenagh to Limerick road, while it is located just seven miles from the historic town of Nenagh.

The scenic towns of Ballina and Killaloe are also located within a short driving distance.

Listed by BOC Properties, the cottage would make the perfect summer home once renovated, offering a base for road trips to the south, southwest, and southeast of Ireland.

It is also ideally situated just five minutes off the M7 motorway, offering easy access to Dublin.

To find out more about the listing, click here.