A derelict stone cottage in Leitrim is on the market for a whopping €229,500 ($247,000).

Potential owners may balk at the unusually high asking price, but the property is accompanied by a 51-acre parcel of land that is primed for redevelopment.

The derelict cottage is situated in a rural area on the slopes of the Sliabh an Iarainn mountain and offers stunning panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

The property also features access to water and electricity beside the site.

It is located less than a 10-minute drive from the scenic waterside town of Ballinamore, which is situated on the Shannon-Erne Waterway, offering the perfect staging post for boat trips.

More than 40 lakes are located within 10 km of the small Leitrim town, which also offers ample walking, horse riding, and golfing activities.

Ballinamore is also a thriving rural center renowned for its abundance of angling waters.

Listed by Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, the dilapidated cottage offers an opportunity to establish a sprawling Irish countryside retreat with the right amount of work.

The property is a two-hour drive from Dublin Airport and a two-hour drive from Galway City. It is also located just a half hour's drive from the lively Leitrim town of Carrick-on-Shannon and offers a good starting point for trips along the Wild Atlantic Way.

To find out more, click here. Viewing strictly by appointment only.