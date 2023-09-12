A wedding venue, holiday apartments, a compound for you and all your friends and family? Annestown House estate on the Copper Coast in Waterford looks absolutely magic.

On the market for $2.69 million (€2.5m) this huge estate also has huge potential either as a gargantuan residence, a holiday destination, or a wonderful wedding venue. Annestown House is located between the towns of Dungarvan and Tramore, on the Copper Coast, in County Waterford.

Located right on Annestown Beach, the seven-bedroom (8,094 sq ft / 752 sq m) house was built in c.1820 and was originally the seat of the Palliser family. It was then bought by Henry St. George Cole who bought the home in 1830. The Galloway family then inherited the property which remained in their ownership until 2008. Savill's, the property's real estate agent, that "Annestown House has entertained many famous guests including Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis."

Also on the site is a building with four renovated modern apartments overlooking the sea as well as outbuildings which appear to have great potential for business, be it offices or kitchens.

The cliff-top house is described as "a six-bay two-story house" with a "unique design", "landscaped garden grounds", and "superb sea views".

Savills adds "This property offers a special opportunity to an astute buyer and while currently used as a private home, the house was previously used as a guesthouse and could be an ideal location for a wedding venue."

Inside the house is a porch, foyer, and reception rooms including a dining room and a drawing room. On the right wing of the house is a games room, while on the left is the kitchen and breakfast room.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom suite along with six other bedrooms (including two ensuites) and a bathroom. On the second floor, there are additional attic rooms and a shower room.

While clearly the house has been renovated, according to Savills, it has "been beautifully maintained with many notable period features which include hardwood floors, architraves, decorative fireplaces, sash and sash windows, cornices and ceiling roses."

To the south are the granary and creamery which contain four apartments that were refurbished and converted as holiday homes to let in 2020. These include two two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments. All four apartments measure about 3,175 sq ft / 295 sq m

Then there's also the stables, which were also converted in 2020. They contain 9 boxes and are suitable for equestrian use or for events or exhibitions. Upstairs, in the stable loft is a function room suitable for private dining or a part. It seats up to 24 guests.

The Court Yard bar, a converted barn, extends about 620 sq ft / 57 sq m, is well laid out internally with features a copper bar counter. Of the courtyard, there are several other outbuildings including a workshop and a laundry room.

The grounds themselves at Annestown are peaceful and private, with a formal lawn in front of the main house providing sea views. The garden has direct access to Annestown Beach.

The house is located a 35-minute drive from the town of Dungarvan (population c 3,362) and a 27-minute drive from Tramore (population c. 9,634). It's also just a 28-minute drive from the historic Viking city of Waterford.

Check out the full listing and more photos here.