Make a getaway to one of these charming seaside destinations in Ireland before the end of summer.

Ireland has plenty of hidden beaches just waiting to be discovered, and Betfair Casino has revealed the best under-the-radar spots in the country.

Cork's Silver Strand Beach has ranked as the top destination, while secluded coves in Sligo and Kerry beat a Dublin favorite.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

For the study, the popularity of each beach location was measured by a unique index score based on the number of hashtags and views each coastal gem has racked up on Instagram, as well as Trip Advisor rankings - with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking.

At the top of the list, Silver Strand Beach is an absolute must-see on Sherkin Island, accessible by ferry from Baltimore.

The sandy beach is one of Sherkin Island’s most beautiful spots, with magnificent views of Cape Clear Island and the Atlantic Sea.

Curracloe Beach followed in second place. Situated in the southeast of Ireland, in Wexford, it’s no surprise that the sandy beach scored so highly. It is known for being one of the cleanest and longest beaches in Ireland, backed by grassy dunes. Curracloe beach was featured in the 1998 film "Saving Private Ryan."

Meanwhile, North Kerry’s Banna Strand Beach landed in joint third place with Fanore Beach - located in Clare - and Enniscrone Beach in Sligo.

Banna Strand proved to be popular with its beautiful views and crystal clear waters. Fanore Beach, located in the little village of Fanore, also has much to offer, with it being on the southern shore of Galway Bay, while Sligo’s Enniscrone Beach is a hidden gem described as a ‘walker’s paradise’ on the shores of Killala Bay.

Galway’s East End Beach, a blissful, secluded cove on the Island of Inishbofin, tied for fourth place with Dublin's Burrow Beach, also known as the Hole in the Wall, which scored highly with its spectacular views of Ireland’s eye.

Portsalon Beach in Donegal, which is said to be perfect for romantic walks at sunset, shares the fifth spot on the list with Barleycove Beach in York.

Top 10 hidden beaches in Ireland: