Looking for (or just daydreaming about) some affordable property in Ireland? This bungalow straight out of a fairytale in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway is $53K.

Every week IrishCentral spotlights affordable property options in Ireland. It seems that Irish around the world remains obsessed with two things - property prices and the weather.

Back in Jan 2019, we highlighted this bungalow in Ballinasloe, County Galway, and we're shocked to be able to say it's still on the market!

This three-bedroom home is an ideal DIY project. One of its most stunning features is the glass atrium attached, which lets in stunning views of its rural surroundings.

There is a solid fuel range and a septic tank on-site, adding to the property's sturdy bones. It's up for sale by Gerry Coffey Auctioneer and Valuer for $53K (€45,000).

Ballinasloe is a lovely town in the eastern-most part of County Galway. It is one of Galway's largest towns, with a population of over 7,000.

Nearby points of interest are the Clonmacnoise Monastic Site, Kilkonnell Friary, and the Battle of Aughrim Interpretive Center.

You'll want to make sure you're there every October for Ballinasloe's annual October Fair, one of the oldest horse fairs in Europe.

* Originally published in Jan 2019.