A private 80-acre estate in Ennis, an 18th-century 37k+ sq ft house, this is County Clare home is the stuff of fairytales, though a little out of budget for most.

Once the home of pioneering amateur archaeologist Gwendoline Stacpoole, with the history of its land dating back to 10,500 BC, the Eden Vale estate, outside Ennis, in County Clare is the stuff of dreams.

The 37360 square foot home, which including 15 bedroom suites, has while not completely, been compassionately restored, While work stopped in 2012 the potential of this property is certainly visible. With the right permissions, this would make a wonderful boutique hotel or simply a millionaires retreat!

Placed on the market by Ireland Sotheby's International Realty, Eden Vale, located in a glen on the side of a lake. The original house dates back to 1776 but was extended in the 19th century and again in the 21st century.

Outside of the main house the courtyard building measures 7,644 square feet and could be used as additional accommodation. Dating from c.1850 it includes some original stables.

The Sotheby's brochure states: "For the most part comprising three storys there is a central tower-like block of three storys and a large basement.

"The extensive restoration and extension works were undertaken with a view to establishing Eden Vale as a premier boutique short-stay holiday home, where patrons would hire the entire estate complete with its working staff or in essence on a fully-serviced rental basis. Subject to any necessary permissions suitable uses for Eden Vale on the completion of the restoration include use as a private family home, a boutique guest house or venue or as a small boutique hotel, or possibly a retirement home. Quality craftsmanship has been a feature of the restoration."

The 80-acre estate is a massive historic feature in itself. In 1903 Gwendoline Stacpoole and her sister-in-law Alice led a dig which unearthed caves identifying mankind’s existence on the lands back to 10,500 BC. Sotheby's puts this in context. That's "some 8,000 years before the pyramids in Egypt were built and 7,500 years earlier than the first Stonehenge monuments." The caves today are known as the Alice and Gwendoline Cave in their honor.

The gardens are currently unkempt but their original form could be reinstated. There is a small amount of grazing afforded on the lands and a small farmstead, with a stabling barn. The lake also offers fishing.

The estate is located 4.3 miles from Ennis town and 24 miles from Limerick city (about a 7-minute drive time on the M18 motorway). Shannon airport is just a 22-minute drive from the mansion and Dublin's airport just 2 hours 35 minutes drive.

Read the house's full brochure here.