This charming and authentic Galway cottage dating back to the 1700s perfectly blends tradition with modern comforts.

Holly Cottage near Headford, County Galway, is on the market for just €195,000 ($230,000) and would make the perfect summer home or the perfect Christmas gift.

The four-bedroom traditional thatched cottage dates back to the 1700s and includes a seamless fusion to a second building built during the 1800s.

Both buildings were refurbished in the early 2000s to transform the property into a comfortable and modern family home that retains many of the traditional characteristics associated with the original buildings.

Set on a 0.5-acre site, Holly Cottage boasts a large garden with a stone patio area perfect for entertaining guests.

Inside, the house is both spacious and charming, with two large living rooms complete with traditional stone fireplaces.

The property's master bedroom is an en suite and features a sizeable walk-in wardrobe, while the other three bedrooms are all spacious and allow plenty of room for decoration.

Holly Cottage's bedrooms are all bright and welcoming thanks to their white-washed walls and multiple windows, while the cottage's loft also doubles up as a fifth, smaller bedroom.

The kitchen, meanwhile, boasts a whole host of modern electrical appliances, while the passageway between the two buildings features a washer and dryer.

The property, which is listed by Emma McGill Property Partners, is ideally situated for summer vacations to Galway, serving as the perfect base for trips around the west of Ireland.

The cottage is just a 20-minute drive from Galway City and a five-minute drive from Headford Town, making it the ideal location for your summer getaway.