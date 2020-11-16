This former traditional pub in Donegal represents a fantastic business opportunity at just €95,000 ($112,000).

Known locally as Biddy's Bar, the two-story detached property consists of a bar and lounge and stretches over approximately 2,325 sq. ft.

Located in Glencolmcille in the Gaeltacht region of Donegal, Biddy's Bar features a bar and lounge on the ground floor and also boasts a separate bar and lounge area upstairs.

The pub is ideally situated in a scenic area that attracts tourists by the thousand during the summer due to its close proximity to Ireland's rugged northwest coast and the beautiful Slieve League mountain, which is just 15 km from Glencolmcille.

The village is also ideally situated for trips along Ireland's spectacular Wild Atlantic Way, further enhancing its appeal to visiting tourists.

The pub is located on the outskirts of Glencolmcille Village and is very well-known among the village's tight-knit community.

Biddy's Bar features a concrete rear yard complete with a keg and bottle store and also boasts access to the main street of the village.

The pub, which is being sold through DNG Dorrian and myhome.ie, additionally features a lean-to extension with independent access to the main street of Glencolmcille.

The pub is still in moderately good condition and would only need the minimum of cosmetic work and refurbishment before it is once again fit for purpose.

With a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, this may be the optimum time to purchase your very own Irish pub with pubs hopefully set to make a comeback in 2021.