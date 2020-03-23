Eating too much during the COVID-19 lockdown? Join the party! Especially for National Chip and Dip Day, here are some dip recipes to keep you going!

So the best crisps / chips in the world are Tayto cheese and onion, that's a given but what about dips! Here are a few tasty and easy to make "dips" that will come in handy this National chip and dip day (or just because you're border and hungry).

Read more: Food in a time of COVID-19 - Irish comfort recipes

These simple dips can be used with potato chips, crackers, potato wedges, cut-strips of carrot or celery, tortillas, oven chips, breadsticks, samosas, spring rolls or anything else that takes your fancy!

These recipes each make enough for 10-12 people from each but you can double up to make more.

Prawn & Cream Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

8oz Philadelphia (or other) cream cheese

1/4 small onion, peeled and chopped

Bunch of parsley

2 tablespoon Lemon Juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 clove garlic, peeled and chopped

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4oz cooked, peeled prawns

Method:

Mix all together in a blender until almost smooth and chill for 1 hour before use.

Read more: Irish blackberry jam and custard donuts recipe

Sweet Chilli Mayonnaise

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

8 tablespoons mayonnaise

Method:

Mix both ingredients together and serve straight away.

Avocado Guacamole

Ingredients:

4 mild chilies, finely chopped

A wee bunch coriander (cilantro) chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

Pinch of salt

1 medium onion, chopped

1-2 tbsp water

Juice of ½ Lime

3 ripe Avocados

Method:

Peel & dice the avocado and leave aside. Mix all the other of the ingredients together in your blender keeping them chunky. Tip this into a bowl and add the avocado. Mash all together, keeping it chunky! Chill for 1 hour before use.

Read more: How to use Kerrygold butter to make delectable Irish scones

Mint & Mayonnaise Dip

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons Mint sauce or jelly (for roast lamb)

9oz Mayonnaise

Method:

Mix both ingredients together and serve straight away.

Fresh Tomato Salsa

Ingredients:

16oz chopped tomatoes, de-seeded if you wish

1 chopped green pepper

3 garlic cloves, chopped fine

4 scallions small

2 tablespoons fresh coriander (cilantro)

1 red chili chopped

Juice of 1 lime

1/2 teaspoon salt

Method:

Chop everything small but not finely. You can do a quick pulp in the blender but keep it chunky and don’t let it go into a puree! Chill for 1 hour before use.

Read more: A Mammy’s recipe for real Irish egg salad sandwiches

Hummus

Ingredients:

8oz canned chickpeas

2 tablespoon lemon juice or more

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Pinch Salt

1 tablespoon Tahini (optional)

4 tablespoon water

2 tablespoon olive oil

Method:

Drain the chickpeas and rinse. Combine all and mix in a blender to a creamy purée. Add more lemon juice, garlic, cumin or salt to taste. Tahini is a ground sesame seed paste you can get in most health food shops. Substitute 1 tablespoon sesame oil if you don’t have any tahini. Chill for 1 hour before use.

For more from Zack see www.IrishFoodguide.ie

You can also follow Zack on Twitter @irishfoodguide

What are your favorite recipes? Let us know in the comments!

* Originally published in Dec 2018.