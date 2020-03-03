From the Emerald Isle, the land of saints and scholars, some poetic Irish words that are sure to fill you with pride.

We Irish are nothing if not poets. Here is a selection of the best St. Patrick's Day poems and songs that show off Ireland's spectacular way with words and fill us with pride to be Irish.

The love of Saint Patrick

May the love of St. Patrick, find a place in your heart, A love of a country, a land set apart, A love of a people, so proud and so true, and lastly the love, that I feel now for you.

Untitled

To the land of his master's a shepherd boy came, But to conquer their hearts not to seek for his fame, And now his blessed name is known all the worldwide, And the glory of Patrick is Ireland's best pride.

Wishing you always

Wishing you always— Walls for the wind And a roof for the rain And tea beside the fire. Laughter to cheer you And those you love near you And all that your heart might desire!

St. Patrick's Day verse

May you have warm words on a cold evening, a full moon on a dark night, and the road downhill all the way to your door.

An Irish blessing

May these rich blessings be your due— A wealth of friendships, old and new, Some service rendered, some solace given, And gentle peace with God and Heaven.

May you always have...

May you always have... enough luck to make you smile, enough trials to keep you strong, enough of all life's treasures to keep you truly happy.

Saint Patrick was a gentleman

(As sung by the Wolfe Tones on the album 'Spirit Of The Nation.')

Saint Patrick was a gentleman, he came from decent people In Dublin town, he built a church and on it put a steeple His father was a Callaghan, his mother was a Brady His auntie an O'Shaughnessy, his uncle an' O'Grady Chorus: Then here's to bold St. Paddy's fist, he was a saint so clever He gave the snakes and toads a twist and banished them forever. There's not a mile in Eireann's isle where the dirty vermin musters Where'er he put his dear forefoot, he murdered them in clusters The toads went hop, the frogs went pop, slapdash into the water And beasts committed suicide to save themselves from slaughter. Chorus The Wicklow hills are very high and so is the hill of Howth, sir 'Twas on the top of this high hill Saint Patrick preached his sermons He drove the frogs into the bogs and banished all the vermins And there's a hill much bigger still, much higher than them both, sir. Chorus No wonder that those Irish lads should be so gay and frisky For sure Saint Pat, he taught them that, as well as making whiskey No wonder that the saint himself should understand distilling His mother kept a shebeen shop in the town of Enniskillen.

