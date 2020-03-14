You could earn $1000 for watching Irish movies on St. Patrick’s Day.

Bummed that this year's St Patrick’s Day events have been canceled due to COVID-19? Here’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in Irish movies and culture for the day and earn some money to boot!

Zippia, a career resource company, is looking for someone to watch 10 Irish movies on March 17 for cash and more.

“According to our career data, the annual salary for a movie critic is about $79,000 a year. This job is for one day and pays 3 times the average movie critic salary!” writes Zippia.

“Your friends will be GREEN with envy!”

The winner of the job will be given links to watch the following movies:

My Left Foot

The Crying Game

Far and Away

Circle of Friends

Hunger

The Departed

Leprechaun

Waking Ned Devine

Angela’s Ashes

The Wind That Shakes The Barley

After the Irish movie binge watching, which will take you about 17 hours and 23 minutes, you will need to write a 1,000 word summary of what you learned about the Irish culture from watching the films. That's it!

Not only will you earn $1000, you will also get:

A corned beef and cabbage meal for four

A huge box of Lucky Charms cereal

A McDonald’s gift card good for 4 large Shamrock Shakes

An entire U2 album of your choice

You can apply for the St. Paddy’s Day Film Critic Job here. But hurry! The deadline to apply is March 15.