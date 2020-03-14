You could earn $1000 for watching Irish movies on St. Patrick’s Day.
Bummed that this year's St Patrick’s Day events have been canceled due to COVID-19? Here’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in Irish movies and culture for the day and earn some money to boot!
Zippia, a career resource company, is looking for someone to watch 10 Irish movies on March 17 for cash and more.
“According to our career data, the annual salary for a movie critic is about $79,000 a year. This job is for one day and pays 3 times the average movie critic salary!” writes Zippia.
“Your friends will be GREEN with envy!”
The winner of the job will be given links to watch the following movies:
- My Left Foot
- The Crying Game
- Far and Away
- Circle of Friends
- Hunger
- The Departed
- Leprechaun
- Waking Ned Devine
- Angela’s Ashes
- The Wind That Shakes The Barley
After the Irish movie binge watching, which will take you about 17 hours and 23 minutes, you will need to write a 1,000 word summary of what you learned about the Irish culture from watching the films. That's it!
Not only will you earn $1000, you will also get:
- A corned beef and cabbage meal for four
- A huge box of Lucky Charms cereal
- A McDonald’s gift card good for 4 large Shamrock Shakes
- An entire U2 album of your choice
You can apply for the St. Paddy’s Day Film Critic Job here. But hurry! The deadline to apply is March 15.
