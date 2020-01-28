#Sneachta, the Irish word for snow, trends on Twitter whenever it snows in Ireland

Snow in Ireland usually means a mad panic to stock up on bread and milk, the thrill of hoping for a day off school or work, and the near certainty that #sneachta (the Irish word for snow) will start trending on Twitter.

All the worldwide trends on twitter are so heavy and distressing rn but one of Irelands top trends rn is "sneachta" (means snow in Irish) because we got a whopping 1.5cm of snow today and our country is simple and easily entertained and I love it — 🍀Lucky🍀 (@Luckoony) January 27, 2020

I adore how #sneachta trends every time it snows in Ireland, sometimes I really love my lil country — 24/7 Sylvia Plath (@EdgarAllenZoe) January 27, 2020

Only in Ireland, right?

On January 27, Ireland’s national weather service Met Eireann issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for Ireland:

Valid 2200 Monday to 1200 Tuesday.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/60lhGmr58L — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 27, 2020

While the official warning as since expired, people in Ireland are still documenting their brush with some #sneachta over on Twitter:

Quick! Stock up on bread and milk!

...and also briquettes for the fire!

C'mon #sneachta, giz a bit o' da aul' romance. Stay safe. And stay warm like me. pic.twitter.com/8nw6DDXQvc — Bibi Baskin (@BibiBaskin) January 27, 2020

A nostalgic look at Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon:

Ah lamp post watching, haven't been able to do that since my old secondary school days 🤪 Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon right now. Credit: Goldfinch8.#sneachta #ireland #snow pic.twitter.com/soxKcl2j4q — Sryan Bruen (@SryanBruen) January 27, 2020

A beautiful shot from Westport, Co Mayo:

The excitement of snow in Co Sligo:

Benbulben in Co Sligo looking even more majestic when its capped in snow:

Castlederg in Co Tyrone was only looking picture-perfect:

County Tyrone enjoying the snow tonight. Taken in Castlederg by Jayne walls. #IrlSnow #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/yqDamoPAVd — Barra Best (@barrabest) January 27, 2020

Roscommon Airport got in on the fun:

⚠️ SNOW ALERT ⚠️ There is snow. No delays whatsoever, except with my broadband installation. Where is he? #Sneachta 🌨️ pic.twitter.com/sr4vSawEcC — Roscommon Airport (@RoscommonAirpor) January 28, 2020

But it looks like the #sneachta wasn’t as nice to Ireland West Airport in Knock, Co Mayo:

The current situation at the airport as heavy snow has impacted our flight schedule this afternoon. Our operations team are working to clear the runway but current conditions and continued heavy snowfall are challenging #snowfall pic.twitter.com/y7TrhyGCIx — Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) January 27, 2020

And if snow doesn’t suit your fancy, there were reports of lightning around Tralee in Co Kerry:

But alas, poor Dublin is feeling left out:

There is no snow in Dublin. Why can't we ever have nice things? #sneachta — Conor Pope (@conor_pope) January 27, 2020

