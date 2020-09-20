The Red Line Book Festival returns this fall, with events taking place in venues across South Co Dublin and online.

An initiative of South Dublin Libraries and Arts and the South Dublin County Council, the 2020 festival will be held October 12-18. Featuring some of the biggest Irish and international names in literature, this year’s program includes a lineup of events and workshops to appeal to all ages and interests.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual festival will include virtual events for the first time.

“Red Line Book Festival 2020 is bringing the best of the literary world into the libraries and homes of South Dublin County this month with a fantastic program of authors, speakers and workshops, safely delivered to you to attend or experience from the comfort of your home," said Ed O'Brien, Mayor of South Dublin County Council.

This year's participants will include Sinéad Gleeson, Chiamaka Enyi-Amadi, Patrick McCabe, Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Rob Doyle, Nicole Flattery, Elspeth Wilson, Debbie Deegan, Oein DeBhardúin, Melatu Uche Okorie, Blindboy Boatclub, Patrick McCabe, Elaine Feeney, and the 2020 Red Line Book Festival Writer-in-Residence, Keith Payne.

“The Red Line Book Festival has been enriching the cultural lives of south Dublin communities for many years. This year, with so many events available online, it is accessible to people from further afield," said Daniel McLoughlin, South Dublin County Council Chief Executive.

The festival has released a look at some of this year’s highlights.

In-person events will include a panel discussion on popular Irish fiction featuring authors Ciara Geraghty, Carmel Harrington, Zoe Miller, and Sam Blake; 30 minute Creative Writing Clinics with Writer-in-Residence Keith Payne; a Writing the Senses workshop; and a look at Paper Lanterns, a new literary journal for teens and YA readers.

Online events include a conversation on the official 2020 Red Line Book “The Art of the Glimpse,” hosted by the book’s editor Sinéad Gleeson; an exploration of South Dublin County with poet Colm Keegan; and a conversation with author Rob Doyle and author and critic Nicole Flattery about "Threshold," Doyle’s latest novel. There will also be a special event marking Galway2020 and the anthology “Galway Stories,” hosted by co-editor Alan McMonagle; and a Writing Nature Workshop with Elspeth Wilson.

The festival will also host several events for children, including zine making and comic book workshops, a Goth-friendly Tim Burton puppet workshop, a Where's Wally treasure hunt, and book recommendations for young readers.

Tickets are free to all events, but registration is required. More information can be found at redlinebookfestival.ie.