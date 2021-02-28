New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade have launched a social media campaign inviting people to send a message of support to first responders, essential workers, family, and friends as part of the first-ever "New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade Gallery of Greetings".

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancelation of most New York parades this St. Patrick's Day, but parade organizers plan to virtually honor frontline heroes this March 17.

"This has been an unprecedented and difficult year for us all. We may have to celebrate St Patrick’s Day apart but this special tribute will bring us all together, especially on St Patrick’s Day," the parade organizers said in a statement.

"This virtual expression of gratitude, love, and remembrance can be shared with the world to commemorate and celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day."

However, officials from the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade plan to hold a "very small" parade through Manhattan on March 17 to keep the 260-year tradition alive. The rest of the festivities will take place online to comply with public health restrictions.

Anyone wishing to submit a St. Patrick's Day greeting should visit http://www.tribute.stpatricksdayparade.org to send in their message.

All greetings should contain a brief message along with a horizontal photograph and the recipient's name.

Applicants must own the rights to the photographs they submit and are required to make a donation of $25 for every greeting.

All submissions will be reviewed by the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade's Social Media Committee. Submissions can take between 24 and 48 hours to process.