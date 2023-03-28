The most popular baby names in Northern Ireland for 2022 were revealed by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) on Monday, March 27.

Traditional Irish names like Cillian, Oisin, Aoife, and Fiadh all ranked amongst Northern Ireland's most popular baby names registered in 2022.

A total of 20,929 births were registered in Northern Ireland during 2022, NISRA said on Monday - 10,687 males and 10,242 females.

2,278 different girls' names were registered in Northern Ireland in 2022, while 1,809 different boys' names were registered.

NISRA notes that the range of names being used by parents in Northern Ireland has grown considerably over the past 40 years, with 1,179 girls’ names and 668 boys’ names being registered in 1982.

There were 950 baby names registered in Northern Ireland in 2022 that had never been used before. NISRA says blockbuster movies, popular television series, current celebrities, and memorable places continue to appear to be influencing factors for some parents.

Baby Names in Northern Ireland 2022’ was released this morning at 9.30amhttps://t.co/KsDceRAhId pic.twitter.com/v2Y7Sw9cJA — NISRA (@NISRA) March 27, 2023

The most popular names for boys in Northern Ireland in 2022:

James (175) Jack (169) Noah (146) Theo (132) Charlie (131) Oliver (123) Oisin (119) Harry (118) Cillian (111) Thomas (107)

James has returned to the number one most popular name in Northern Ireland after its six-year stretch at the top spot between 2015 and 2020, and placing third in 2021.

After reaching the top spot in 2021, Jack was a close second with 169 babies each given this name in 2022.

Moving from second position in 2021, Noah is once again in third place, where it was in 2019 and 2020.

Theo remains in the top 10 for the third year running, climbing to fourth position.

Oisin entered the top 10 for the first time, and Thomas re-entered the top 10 after narrowly missing in 2021.

Finn and Leo fell from the top 10 most popular boys' names.

Of the seven new entries to the top 100 most popular boys’ names in Northern Ireland in 2022, Hudson and Hugo made the top 100 for the first time since the reporting of baby names began in 1997.

Aaron, Caolan, and Dylan left the top 100 for the first time ever since the reporting of baby names began in 1997.

Caoimhin, Donnacha, and Sonny left the top 100 after joining for one year in 2021.

Carter left the top 100 for the first time since 2006.

Within the boys’ top 100, the highest climbers in popularity between 2021 and 2022 were Hugo, Luca, Hudson, and Rian.

The most popular names for girls in Northern Ireland in 2022:

Grace (168) Emily (152) Fiadh (148) Olivia (141) Isla (118) Aoife (113) Lily (110) Annie (97) Evie (94) and Freya (94)

For the fifth year running, Grace was the most popular name for girls; this is the 17th consecutive year Grace has been in the top three.

Emily remained the second most popular girls’ name in Northern Ireland in 2022, holding this spot in the top 10 for the last five consecutive years.

Fiadh followed in third position for 2022, after gaining steady popularity each year since 2008 and appearing in the top 10 for the first time in 2020.

Annie entered the top 10 most popular girls' names for the first time in 2022.

Evie and Freya returned to the top 10, after only appearing in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Lily returned to the top 10, after only appearing in 2011, 2016, and 2018.

Anna, Ella, Sophia, and Sophie left the top 10 most popular girls' names in Northern Ireland in 2022.

Of the 14 new entries to the top 100 girls’ names in 2022, Croia, Nevaeh, and Nina made the top 100 for the first time since the reporting of baby names began in 1997.

Abigail and Holly returned to the top 100 in 2022 having only left it in 2021.

Abbie left the top 100 girls' names for the first time since the reporting of baby names began in 1997.

Ayla, Callie, Eireann, Evelyn, Hope, and Remi left the top 100 girls’ names having only joined for the first time in 2021.

Pippa, Neveah, and Lucia were the biggest climbers over the year 2021 to 2022, climbing 76, 73, and 60 places respectively.