New York takes on Sligo in the 2023 Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, at Markievicz Park.

The semi-final match, which will be live-streamed on GAAGO, begins at 2:30 pm Irish time / 9:30 am New York time. It will be refereed by Barry Cassidy and will go to extra time if needed.

The Irish American squad arrived in Dublin from New York on Thursday morning and made their way to CLG Bundoran in Co Donegal to “shake off cobwebs” after the long flight.

New York GAA said on Friday: "For now we are as ready as we’ll ever be for tomorrow - an achievement in itself to be here in this moment, forever history makers."

Blue skies and even bluer water in Bundoran today as the lads shake off cobwebs after our flight back to the Emerald... Posted by New York GAA on Friday, April 21, 2023

Saturday's match on Sligo's home turf is New York's first-ever appearance in a Connacht Championship semi-final match after a thrilling and historic quarter-final win over Leitrim at Gaelic Park in The Bronx on Saturday, April 8.

New York, who joined the Connacht SFC in 1999, had yet to win a Connacht SFC quarter-final match despite several close calls over the years.

Ahead of Saturday's semi-final, one GAA commentator noted: "Sligo only defeated Leitrim by a single point in the Allianz Football League this year so that form-line suggests that at the very least New York can be seriously competitive again in this game."

“It has been crazy, but a good crazy," New York GAA chairperson Joan Henchy said before heading to Ireland this week with the squad.

“We took a really good look at ourselves about 10 years ago," she said, adding: "There is an awful lot of development going on here [in New York.]"

The winner of Sligo-New York will take on the winner of Roscommon-Galway, which is being played on Sunday, for the Connacht Senior Football Championship final which is slated for Sunday, May 7.

If New York reaches the Connacht SFC Final, they proceed to the group stages of the Sam Maguire.

New York 2023 Connacht SFC Semi-Final panel

Michael Cunningham, Jamie Boyle, Alan Campbell, Eoghan Kerin, Bill Maher, Robert Wharton, Shane Brosnan, Johnny Glynn, Gavin O’Brien, Mark Ellis, Adrian Varley, Shane Carthy, Mikey Brosnan, Patrick Boyle, Daniel O’Sullivan.

Subs: Adam Loughlin Stones, Matthew Queenan, Killian Butler, Colin Keane, Connell Ahearne, Niall Madine, Jack Reilly, Luke Kelly, Peter Fox, Tiernan Mathers, Shane Bolger.

Sligo 2023 Conacht SFC Semi-Final panel

Daniel Lyons, Mark Walsh, Evan Lyons, Nathan Mullen, Brian Cox, Paul McNamara, Luke Towey, Cian Lally, Paul Kilcoyne, Keelan Cawley, Sean Carrabine, Finnian Cawley, Pat Spillane, Patrick O’Connor, Niall Murphy.

Subs: Keelan Harte, David Phillips, Jack Lavin, Luke Nicholson, Joe Keaney, Alan Reilly, Peter Laffey, Donal Conlon, Gerard O’Kelly Lynch, Mikey Gordon, Nathan Rooney.