The US Census Bureau's newly published "2020 Census Detailed Demographic and Housing Characteristics File A (Detailed DHC-A)" provides data on detailed race and ethnicity groups, including the Irish, according to the 2020 US Census.

Race and ethnicity, the Bureau notes, are "self-identified" by respondents. Irish falls into the White race category, as per the US Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Standards that the US Census Bureau adheres to.

The Bureau analyzed race and ethnic groups in two categories: "alone" and "alone or in combination."

At the national level, 38,597,428 people said they were 'Irish alone or in any combination,' making up 16.4% of the country's 'White alone or in combination' population. Irish was ranked third in this grouping, behind English and German.

Also at the national level, 10,909,541 people said they were 'Irish alone,' making up 5.3% of the country's 'White alone' population. Irish was also ranked third in this grouping, again behind English and German.

At the state level, California had the largest number of people - 3,350,208 - who indicated that they were 'Irish alone or in any combination,' making up 15.5% of the state's 'White alone or in any combination' population.

California also had the largest number of people - 803,899 - who indicated that they were 'Irish alone,' making up 4.9% of the state's 'White alone' population.

However, while California had the highest numbers of people identifying as Irish, it was Massachusetts that had the highest percentages.

Here are the ten states that are most Irish, according to the percentage who said they are 'Irish alone or in any combination'

Massachusetts - 28.2%

1,521,205 people in Massachusetts said they were Irish alone or in any combination, making up 28.2% of the White alone or in combination population in the state.

Delaware - 24.5%

163,116 people in Delaware said they were Irish alone or in any combination, making up 24.5% of the White alone or in combination population of the state.

New Hampshire - 23.8% (tie)

307,773 people in New Hampshire said they were Irish alone or in any combination, making up 23.8% of the White alone or in combination population of the state.

Rhode Island - 23.8% (tie)

204,815 people in Rhode Island said they were Irish alone or in any combination, making up 23.8% of the White alone or in combination population in the state.

Hawaii - 23.5%

143,283 people in Hawaii said they were Irish alone or in any combination, making up 23.5% of the White alone or in combination population in the state.

New Jersey - 23.3%

1,375,527 people in New Jersey said they were Irish alone or in any combination, making up 23.3% of the White alone or in combination population of the state.

District of Columbia - 22.6% (tie)

72,201 people in Washington, DC said they were Irish alone or in any combination, making up 22.6% of the White alone or in combination population of the state.

Connecticut - 22.6% (tie)

608,460 people in Connecticut said they were Irish alone or in any combination, making up 22.6% of the White alone or in combination population of the state.

Pennsylvania - 21.8%

2,283,144 people in Pennsylvania said they were Irish alone or in any combination, making up 21.8% of the White alone or in combination population in the state.

Maryland - 21.1%

722,079 people in Maryland said they were Irish alone or in any combination, making up 21.1% of the White alone or in combination population in the state.

New York - 20.0%

2,503,431 people in New York said they were Irish alone or in any combination, making up 20.0% of the White alone or in combination population of the state.

Illinois - 19.1%

1,706,107 people in Illinois said they were Irish alone or in any combination, making up 19.1% of the White alone or in combination population of the state.

And here are the ten states that are most Irish, according to the percentage of the population who said they are 'Irish alone'

Massachusetts - 11.2%

549,244 people in Massachusetts said they were Irish alone, making up 11.2% of the White alone population in the state.

Delaware - 8.4%

50,173 people in Delaware said they were Irish alone, making up 8.4% of the White alone population in the state.

New Hampshire - 7.9%

96,572 people in New Hampshire people said they were Irish alone, making up 7.9% of the White alone population in the state.

Rhode Island - 7.5%

58,491 people in Rhode Island said they were Irish alone, making up 7.5% of the White alone population in the state.

New Jersey - 7.0%

357,061 people in New Jersey said they were Irish alone, making up 7.0% of the White alone population in the state.

New York - 6.6% (tie)

730,165 people in New York said they were Irish alone, making up 6.6% of the White alone population in the state.

Connecticut - 6.6% (tie)

157,373 people in Connecticut said they were Irish alone, making up 6.6% of the White alone population in the state.

Maine - 6.4%

79,421 people in Maine said they were Irish alone, making up 6.4% of the White alone population in the state.

Pennsylvania - 6.2%

601,148 people in Pennsylvania said they were Irish alone, making up 6.2% of the White alone population in the state.

Maryland - 6.1% (tie)

183,892 people in Maryland said they were Irish alone, making up 6.1% of the White alone population in the state.

Vermont - 6.1% (tie)

35,237 people in Vermont said they were Irish alone, making up 6.1% of the White alone population in the state.

South Carolina - 6.0%

193,303 people in South Carolina said they were Irish alone, making up 6.0% of the White alone population in the state.

Editor's Note: The US Census Bureau says that its data on race were derived from answers to the question on race that was asked of all people.

The US Census Bureau says it collects race data in accordance with guidelines provided by the US Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and these data are based on self-identification.

The racial categories included in the census questionnaire generally reflect a social definition of race recognized in the US and not an attempt to define race biologically, anthropologically, or genetically.

In addition, it is recognized that the categories of the race item include racial and national origin or sociocultural groups.

People may choose to report more than one race to indicate their racial mixture, such as “American Indian” and “White.”

People who identify their origin as Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish may be any race.

According to the OMB guidelines, "White" is a person having origins in any of the original peoples of Europe, the Middle East, or North Africa. It includes people who indicate their race as “White” or report responses such as German, Irish, English, Italian, Lebanese, and Egyptian. The category also includes groups such as Polish, French, Iranian, Slavic, Cajun, Chaldean, etc.