Milwaukee Irish Fest is presenting three Irish-themed shows streaming for free online this weekend, August 20, 21, and 22!

Milwaukee Irish Fest organizers are producing an online program featuring Irish music, dance, and interviews for folks to tune into and enjoy from anywhere in the world with support from Culture Ireland and in collaboration with TradFest Temple Bar in Dublin.

Additional support for this weekend's three-day virtual program is provided by CiderBoys, Epic Creative, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Northwoods, The Packing House, O'Donoghue's Irish Pub, R&R Insurance, Tralee Irish Imports, and WaterStone Bank.

The Milwaukee Irish Fest three-day virtual program will be free to tune into on here on IrishCentral, over on the Milwaukee Irish Fest website, on the Milwaukee Irish Fest YouTube channel, as well as over on Facebook - giving you plenty of options to choose from!

While the virtual program is free, organizers of Milwaukee Irish Fest kindly ask you to consider supporting its organization, CelticMKE, which is a 501(c)(3) organization - donations are tax-deductible. You can donate online here.

If you are attending Milwaukee Irish Fest in-person or are unable to watch the virtual program live, the streams will be available on-demand, for free, following the festival.

The Milwaukee Irish Fest returns in-person this weekend, August 20 - 22, more than 75 entertainment acts will perform across 14 stages at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. You can learn more about the 2021 Milwaukee Irish Fest here.

Milwaukee Irish Fest Virtual Program - Day One, Friday, August 20

Featuring: Aisling Lyons Band, The Remedy Club, Frankie Gavin, Interview with Irish Artist/Curator Paula Stokes, Ryan Sheridan, Separate Video Feed: Live from Milwaukee Irish Fest with Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas

Milwaukee Irish Fest Virtual Program - Day Two, Saturday, August 21

Featuring: The Mulcahy Family, The Ocelots, Interview with Ireland's Fishamble Theatre Company (Artistic Director Jim Culleton), Colm & Laura Keegan, Interview with Irish Poet Paula Meehan (from ISA Ireland), Seo Linn, and Separate Video Feed: Live from Milwaukee Irish Fest with Gaelic Storm.

Milwaukee Irish Fest Virtual Program - Day Three, Sunday, August 22

Featuring: Moxie, Siamsa Tire, Niamh Regan, Larry Beau, and Aoife Scott