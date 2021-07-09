The Milwaukee Irish Fest Summer School is back and this year, it's online and open to everyone. The Summer School is a part of CelticMKE, the organization that produces Milwaukee Irish Fest.

The Irish Fest Summer School (August 14-19) features classes that showcase the rich culture, history and traditions of Ireland and Irish America, past and present.

Anyone in the world can join for their six-day of Irish-themed classes. With over 50 online classes to choose from, ranging from Irish music classes to Irish history, women in Ireland, Irish language, Irish-knitting, dance, and more.

Why not learn to play the Irish fiddle, flute, tin whistle, guitar, harp, Celtic music styles, and more from master musicians? Or take a discussion class and learn about Irish history, the Irish language, and culture.

Registration is only $25 per class

Irish Fest Summer School Class Highlights

Beginning Irish Language Workshop - Instructor: Colm Keegan.

Online Irish Guitar (3 total classes) - Instructor: Cherish the Ladies guitarist, Mary Coogan.

The Amazing Flanagan Brothers- Instructor: Mick Moloney

This talk explores the extraordinary story of how the Flanagan Brothers moved from humble origins in County Waterford to being one of the most virtuosic and multi-talented recording and performing artists in America in the 1920's and '30's.

Irish Blessings, Curses, Prayers and Laments Instructor: Julianne Stanz.

Online Irish Song: Sea Shanties - Instructor: Seamus Kennedy.

Raising our Voices: a series of interviews with activists in Ireland (3 total classes, each class a new topic) - Instructor: Dr. Niamh Hamill.

View all class options, descriptions, the instructor list, and register here. Registration is only $25 per class and all classes will take place via Zoom with each class being one hour long. August 1 is the last day to register; spots for each class are limited. You can also check out Irish Fest Summer on Facebook and Twitter.