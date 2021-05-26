Milwaukee Irish Fest has released its highly anticipated 2021 lineup with more than 50 entertainment acts.

The world's largest celebration of Celtic music and culture has launched a three-day Buy One, Get One ticket sale. Starting Tuesday, May 25 through Friday, May 28, buy one admission ticket to Milwaukee Irish Fest for $20 and get one free.

This will be the only exclusive online ticket offer from Milwaukee Irish Fest, so fans are encouraged to take advantage of the promotion and start the countdown to the festival.

The 40th Milwaukee Irish Fest will take place August 20, 21, and 22 along Milwaukee’s charming lakefront at the Henry Maier Festival Park.

Since 1981, Milwaukee Irish Fest has been dedicated to sharing Celtic music and culture with people around the world. The 40th festival lineup features an array of renowned Irish, Scottish, and Irish American artists across several music genres, including:

● Ashley Davis Band

● The Byrne Brothers

● Cherish the Ladies

● Eileen Ivers

● Gaelic Storm

● JigJam

● John Whelan and Brian Conway

● The Murphy Beds

● Natalie Haas and Alasdair Fraser

● Rory Makem

● The Screaming Orphans

● Scythian

● Seamus Kennedy and much more!

“This year’s lineup puts a spotlight on the music and heritage of Irish America,” stated Melissa Ward of CelticMKE, the organization that produces the festival.

“We look forward to sharing the spirit of the music and traditions that were brought over from the Emerald Isle and other Celtic nations across the centuries. There’s certainly no shortage of top-notch musicians that play Irish and Celtic music in the States. The rich cultural heritage will be on full display throughout the festival weekend.”

Irish Fest is also producing a virtual program, which will run simultaneously during the festival. The program will feature Irish-themed music and cultural shows for folks who are unable to attend in person. Irish Fest will also live-stream one musical performance per day from the grounds to offer folks a glimpse of the festival experience. More details on the virtual component will be announced in the coming months.

“Céad míle fáilte! We can’t wait to greet our guests back with 100,000 welcomes and celebrate our love for Irish and Celtic culture together, in person,” said Ward.

For more information on planning a legendary Milwaukee Irish Fest experience, you can visit their website, which features the full lineup, hotel packages, health and safety information, and more. You can also check them out on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Tickets to the 40th Milwaukee Irish Fest are now available to purchase here.