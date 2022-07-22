This Sunday, Kerry and Galway will battle it out to be the next All-Ireland Senior Football Champions at Dublin's Croke Park.

Ahead of what is expected to be a thrilling match-up, veteran GAA commentator Mícheál Ó’Muircheartaigh shares some soothing reflections on life, football, and Ireland in an 11-minute podcast presented by FRS Recruitment, sponsors of GAAGo.

O’Muircheartaigh, 91, is nothing short of an Irish national treasure - he's affectionately known as 'the voice of Gaelic football' at home in Ireland and amongst the widespread Irish diaspora. He’ll be in Croke Park, GAA's headquarters, this Sunday, July 24 hoping to witness his home county of Kerry lift the Sam Maguire Cup for the 38th time.

But not every fan can be in Dublin for Ireland's biggest sporting event of the year.

For those watching from far away, FRS Recruitment has released this podcast of O’Muircheartaigh's mindful take on what All-Ireland Final day means to the Irish people. Because it's not just the biggest day of Ireland's sporting calendar, it’s a day to reflect on what it means to be Irish - wherever you are in the world.

The podcast is a part of FRS Recruitment's #HomeTruths campaign, which explores what it really means to be Irish in 2022. For those who are living abroad, the campaign gives an insight into what’s happening on a local level – the things that Google can’t tell us! FRS Recruitment wants to reconnect with the Irish diaspora, holding up an image of an Ireland that is both familiar and changing.

This 11-minute "audio hug" from Ó’Muircheartaigh is brought to you by FRS Recruitment and is the perfect way to calm you down while keeping you up for Sunday's big match. You can listen to it below via Spotify, or over on Apple Podcasts.

