Michael Bublé said he was moved to tears over touching Irish video, which promises that “We Will Rise Again.”

The Canadian singer shared the three-minute film, titled “The Phoenix,” to his Facebook page with the caption: “I think I got flour in my eye.”

The video, which was created by Dublin-based creative agency, The Tenth Man, is a message of hope in these uncertain times. It urges people to “stay safe, stay home, stay strong.”

Based on words by Sarah Coffey and voiced by Eva Jane Gaffney, the film opens with the question “When will all this end?" It then goes on to show a montage of footage of past and current events and asks us to imagine a better world once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

"When this will all end we will be reunited, so now, just for a minute, let's imagine it."

It reminds us that we will have an opportunity to see our friends, hug our loved ones, gather together, and dance once again.

The video closes with a promise to everyone that "This will all end."

You can watch the full video here.

H/T: LovinDublin